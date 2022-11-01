BEEBE, Ark. – A 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated after police in Beebe said she crashed into a trunk-or-treat event Monday night.

Officials with the Beebe Police Department said Jordyn Gray faces multiple charges tied to the incident, including driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and 25 counts of aggravated assault.

Officers said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday after a Toyota Corolla driven by Gray went through barricades on Main Street in Beebe that were set to block off traffic for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween event.

Investigators said there were people in the crosswalk when the crash happened and that the barricades were thrown more than 20 feet away.

The officers said the car then went through a crowd of people and into a parking lot while going at a high rate of speed and leaving skid marks on Main Street. Police claim the car then went back on the street where people were before it stalled out on the road.

Police said Gray tried to start the car again and drive down Main to Mississippi Street, but the car stalled. Officers said bystanders tried to reach in and take the keys out of the car, but police claim Gray pulled out a stun gun and pointed it at those people.

Officers said when they arrived on scene Gray was trying to run away and told her to stop numerous times. At that point, officers said they took Gray to the ground and placed her under arrest.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Gray is being held in the White County Detention Center.