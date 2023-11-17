LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock arrested a teen who they say started fires in two separate fitness gym bathrooms Thursday.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrested 19-year-old Miles Caldwell on Thursday night. Caldwell is accused of setting fires in the men’s bathrooms at 10 Fitness on Rodney Parham and The Little Rock Athletic Club on Sam Peck Road.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the LRAC and then fire crews arrives at 10 Fitness for a similar fire around 4 p.m.

Caldwell is facing with two counts of arson, according to police.

Managers at both fitness gyms said that they are open for business, though the LRAC daycare is closed Friday for a cleaning, the gym wrote in a social media post.