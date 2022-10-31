SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police officials in Sherwood say they are responding to reports of a barricaded person Monday afternoon.

The Sherwood Police Department reports the department SWAT team was called out to the area near the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove.

Department officials said a perimeter has been established and affected residents have been asked to leave the area.

As of 2 p.m. authorities have not released any information on the suspect’s identity, if there are any injuries at the scene, or any details as to what initiated the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.