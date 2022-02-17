SALINE COUNTY, Ark – A man suspected of murder in Bryant is out on bond Thursday just days after a 22-year-old woman is killed.

The family of Teirra Harris wants justice for her and answers as to why her accused killer, Xavier Littles, isn’t behind bars.

“He was charged with first-degree murder, my sister is no longer here and less than 48 hours after her death, he’s walking on a $2,500 bond,” said Harris’ sister Deja Lawrence.

22-year-old Harris was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Oak Hill Rd. in Bryant Tuesday morning.

23-year-old Xavier Littles was arrested later that morning and is now facing first-degree murder charges.

“My sister needs justice, and we need answers as a family,” said Lawrence.

Littles was booked into the Saline County Detention Center at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday. He was released Wednesday at 3:41 p.m. on a $25,000 bond.

The family says that’s not enough.

“It felt like we got hit in the chest, like a slap in the face,” said Harris’ aunt Amanda Gee. “That’s not justice, you’re supposed to keep murderers locked up.”

“There have been instances where people have been arrested, people that didn’t even pass away, and their charges were way more significant than Xavier’s,” said Lawrence.

Thursday, the family sits in disbelief.

“We’re not able to sleep, not able to eat, barely able to communicate with each other,” said Lawrence.

They say they’re fighting for answers and justice for Teirra.

“She’s not here and our family is Teirra’s voice,” said Lawrence.

Our station reached out to the Saline County Prosecutors office for comment on the bond and if it is a normal amount. We have not heard back.