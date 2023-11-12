PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was injured in a deputy-involved shooting that took place near Prairie Grove on Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO says they received a call at approximately 3:18 a.m. about a domestic disturbance on Jim Hall Road near Prairie Grove.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they were met by the suspect who pointed a gun at them.

Deputies fired at the suspect and struck him and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The two deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, “as is normal procedure,” the release said.

