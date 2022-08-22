SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police in Sherwood have announced that the suspect in a weekend shooting incident involving law enforcement has been taken into custody.

According to police, 25-year-old Antoine Thompson turned himself in Monday morning and is now facing charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member for his role in the incident, which happened Saturday morning.

Police said that as officers were responding to reports of gunfire at the New Brittany Apartments on Jacksonville Cut Off, they saw Thompson leaving in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe.

Authorities said that as the vehicle began driving in the direction of an SPD officer who then began firing their gun and struck the vehicle.

SPD officials said the vehicle fled the area and was later found abandoned near West Main Street and Jacksonville Cut Off.