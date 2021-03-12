Suspect in Missouri woman’s death, decapitation, found dead in Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Officials in Missouri say the suspect in the killing and decapitation of a woman last year has been found dead in a wooded area outside of Hot Springs.

According to the Vernon County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office, the body of Aaron Goodwin was found earlier this week.

Goodwin had been named as a suspect in the killing of his mother, Connie Goodwin, months earlier.

The body of Connie Goodwin was found in her home on October 28, 2020. Shortly after that, authorities in Hot Springs found the head of Goodwin in the back of a truck.

Authorities believe that Aaron Goodwin may have taken his own life. There were no details released as to how long investigators believed Aaron Goodwin to be dead.

Detectives in Missouri said they are still investigating to determine what caused the initial killing.