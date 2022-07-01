LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Five years after a Little Rock club shooting left more than 20 people injured, authorities confirm a suspect originally arrested several years ago never returned to Arkansas.

Little Rock police said detectives are searching again for Cordero Ragland in connection to the 2017 Power Ultra Lounge shooting. Police said they have made several other arrests in the investigation.

A police spokesperson said Ragland was never properly extradited by jail staff from Memphis to Arkansas following his arrest. Authorities do not believe he’s currently in Arkansas.

The night of July 1, 2017 is a tragic memory for those injured in the shooting. Police said shots rang out at a Finesse2Tymes appearance around 2:30 that morning.

Rapper Finesse2Tymes, whose legal name is Ricky Hampton, is currently in federal prison on charges stemming from a nightclub shooting in Forrest City. Police also arrested Tyler Jackson and bodyguard Kentrell Gwynn, who was released in 2019.

Ragland is facing five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearms by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence.

If you know his whereabouts, contact the Little Rock Police Department.