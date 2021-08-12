Suspect in July Dave & Buster’s Little Rock deadly shooting arrested in Georgia

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The suspect in the deadly July shooting in the Little Rock Dave & Buster’s parking lot was arrested Wednesday in Georgia.

According to Little Rock Police, Torrence Tillman was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Decatur, Georgia.

Investigators say Tillman was served a capital murder warrant in the July 16 shooting death of 22-year-old Kendrick Sisa of North Little Rock.

Sisa was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a tan Ford Taurus by police responding to calls of shots fired. He was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

Tillman is currently awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests