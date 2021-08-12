Suspect in July Dave & Buster’s Little Rock deadly shooting arrested in Georgia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The suspect in the deadly July shooting in the Little Rock Dave & Buster’s parking lot was arrested Wednesday in Georgia.

According to Little Rock Police, Torrence Tillman was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Decatur, Georgia.

Homicide Arrest Update pic.twitter.com/QMHNl5MMcr — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 12, 2021

Investigators say Tillman was served a capital murder warrant in the July 16 shooting death of 22-year-old Kendrick Sisa of North Little Rock.

Sisa was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a tan Ford Taurus by police responding to calls of shots fired. He was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

Tillman is currently awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.