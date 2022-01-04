Suspect in deadly Lonoke County weekend shooting now in custody in Faulkner County

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A statewide manhunt that started in Lonoke County over the weekend ended Tuesday evening.

Sources tell KARK News that Travis Tacker has been taken into custody.

He was wanted in connection to a triple shooting that happened in Ward Saturday that left one person dead.

Authorities said Tacker stole two cars earlier Tuesday and burned one of them.

Sources tell KARK News that he was arrested in Faulkner County.

Numerous agencies have been involved in the search, including the U.S. Marshals, the Arkansas State Police and the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.