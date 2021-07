LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — Lake Village police arrested a man after a day-long search for a suspect in connection to a shooting that left one man dead Monday.

Derrick Wilson, 43, of Lake Village surrendered himself to police after fleeing the scene Monday where police said he shot James Harden, 53, who died on the way to a nearby hospital.

The Arkansas State police are continuing the investigation of the incident leading up to the shooting.