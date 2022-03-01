MORGAN, Ark. – After a nearly two-day search, the man accused of fatally shooting a department of corrections sergeant is now in custody.

Demark Jordan’s escape ended inside a Quik Trip on Macarthur drive in Morgan, where he was caught by deputies after a customer recognized the wanted suspect and called 911.

He still needs to face justice for his alleged actions, but those in the neighborhood where shots first rang out say they’re taking a deep breath for the first time since Sunday.

One Corvallis Road neighbor we spoke with – who wished to remain anonymous – says it’s been a nerve-racking few days.

“Thank the Lord that it’s over with,” she said when asked about the arrest.

She remembers the moment gunshots broke the Sunday quiet, coming from Jordan’s home just down the street – still covered in crime scene tape as of Tuesday night.

“We were sitting at home watching tv when I heard a couple of gunshots,” she said. “All of a sudden there was a barrage of gunfire. And that’s when we knew something wasn’t normal in the neighborhood.”

The neighbor explains that hearing gunshots in the area isn’t anything unique. But she says they sounded so close, and the rapid exchange was a first for the homeowner of nearly 26 years.

“We started hearing things about a shootout and we’re going like, ‘that was here!’ I never dreamed it would happen here.”

She lives close to Jordan’s home and only yards away from the trailer where he’s accused of killing Sgt. Joshua Caudell after running from police. Only about a mile away is the Quik Trip where Jordan was taken into custody 33 hours after the first shot rang out.

Now that he’s behind bars, this neighbor says she can finally take a breath.

“It was really nice to be able to get out in the nice air and do our normal routine,” she explained, as officers had asked neighbors to say inside while they searched for Jordan overnight and into the morning.

Jordan is being charged with capital murder and criminal attempted murder, both felonies.