PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff Police have been investigating a 16-year-old that was shot and killed at the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave.

Police have released 17-year-old Cartez Lamentrea Davis is wanted for capital murder.

According to Pine Bluff Police, they responded to a call just after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon that regarded a shooting.

Lieutenant for the Pine Bluff Police Department, David DeFoor, said, three juveniles arrived at the house in a vehicle and an argument escalated to the shooting.

When Police arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old shot inside the doorway of the residence.

The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

“From what we can tell this was between the victim and the suspects, we don’t think this was anything random or anything like that it was an ongoing argument that escalated,” said DeFoor.

Lieutenant DeFoor said Police did recover the weapon used in the shooting, but they don’t know if Davis has another one.

Davis’s last known address was the 4000 Block of South Cherry Street.

Lieutenant DeFoor said that of the 16 homicides this year in Pine Bluff, five of them involved kids.

Police urge anyone with information regarding Davis’s location, to call 870-730-2090.