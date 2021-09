NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police has identified the suspect in a deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a McDonald’s on McCain Boulevard.

Javian Sprinkle, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting and killing of 62-year-old Michael Littles outside McDonald’s on McCain Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Police say Sprinkle should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he might be contact police.