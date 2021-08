JONESBORO, Ark. – US Marshals have a man in custody after a deadly Monday night shooting in Jonesboro.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Laroy Starks was arrested Tuesday night in Mississippi County.

Officers say Starks is the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Citgo gas station on Caraway Road that left one person dead.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Roderick Hale.

Starks is expected in court later this week for arraignment.