LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested the suspect in a deadly February shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Kroger in the 8400 block of Markham.

According to LRPD, Matya Sisa was taken into custody after surrendering himself to authorities.

Sisa was wanted in connection with the February 28 shooting death of 23-year-old Xavier Crosby, in what police believe was a drug sale.

Mr. Sisa has been arrested, after surrendering himself, in relation to a homicide that occurred at 8415 W. Markham (Kroger) on February 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/3377Yycuym — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 21, 2021

Sisa is expected to face a capital murder charge.

