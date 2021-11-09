Stuttgart police find body in abandoned home Monday afternoon

STUTTGART, Ark. – Stuttgart police are investigating after officers said they found a body in an abandoned home Monday afternoon.

According to the Stuttgart Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of North Lowe Street just before 2 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the body of 19-year-old Nicqualus Murry inside the home.

Officers said the body will be sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Authorities said the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police Department are all assisting with investigation.

Police have not released any information on the suspect at this time and asks anyone with information to contact investigators at (870) 673-2171.

This is an ongoing investigation.