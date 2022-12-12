CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol.

Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following statement:

It has come to our attention that there was an incident at Harmony Grove High School on Friday night. I want to assure everyone that law enforcement has been contacted and the school will take appropriate action. Our children’s safety is our number one priority. If you have any information about this incident please contact the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department. Dr. Albert Snow

The incident is under investigation.