STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Stone County authorities provided an update on Wednesday after a deputy was killed in the line of duty.

Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long spoke at the news conference, sharing a brief statement before taking questions.

“I want to say that Deputy Smith was a faithful servant to the public. He was a 14-year veteran in law enforcement,” Long shared. “He was a good law enforcement officer and a good friend. Everybody at this agency is heartbroken to have suffered a tragedy such as this.”

Long stated that investigators with the Arkansas State Police are handling the investigation into the incident.

Officials with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Justin Smith was shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant at the home of 52-year-old Clinton Hefton on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hefton was being served with a misdemeanor terroristic threatening warrant. Deputies said Arkansas State Police investigators’ early analysis indicates Hefton resisted arrest and fired at Smith.

Smith was later found with deadly injuries. Hefton was taken into custody following a brief standoff.

Long said Hefton is now facing a charge of capital murder.

Smith’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy. A procession returning the body to Mountain View departed from the lab around 1 p.m. Wednesday.