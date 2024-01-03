STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Stone County have identified the deputy killed in the line of duty Tuesday, as well as the man accused of killing him.

Officials with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Justin Smith was shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant at the home of 52-year-old Clinton Hefton.

Stone County Deputy Justin Smith (image courtesy of Smith Family)

According to the sheriff’s office, Hefton was being served with a misdemeanor terroristic threatening warrant. Deputies said Arkansas State Police investigators’ early analysis indicates Hefton resisted arrest and fired at Smith.

Smith was found with deadly injuries by other officers responding to the call of shots fired.

Hefton was located at the home, which is about five miles north of Mountain View, and taken into custody following a brief standoff.

Booking photo of Clinton Hefton

Smith’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. A procession returning the body to Mountain View departed from the lab around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

#NEWS: Body of Deputy Justin Smith is being transported now from State Crime Lab back to Stone County. Deputies from across Arkansas and the family of Smith are lined up as they put his body in the car. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/A49EWlFJPj pic.twitter.com/uHqY567FNI — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) January 3, 2024

Family members of Smith are honoring the veteran law enforcement officer as the patriarch of a family that actively serves its community. His daughter-in-law noted that the grandfather has one son who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, another son who is actively serving in the U.S. Air Force and a third son who is a police officer.

#NEWS: This is Stone County Deputy Justin Smith. His family has provided me with photos of him. Smith was killed last night in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/UtLiCS9AQ1 — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) January 3, 2024

Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said full details on a memorial for Smith will be released at a later time, but he noted that a temporary tribute has been placed at a patrol car parked at the Mountain View courthouse square.

A Stone County Sheriff’s car has been placed outside the courthouse to honor Deputy Justin Smith who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/4hr1Ygqd7N — Jessica Ranck (@JessicaRanckTV) January 3, 2024

“At this time, we ask that everyone pray for Deputy Smith’s family and all of his law enforcement brothers and sisters,” Long added.

Hefton was taken to the Cleburne County jail where he is being held without bond. Authorities in Stone County said he is facing a change of capital murder.