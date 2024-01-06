LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police said a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and wrecking a Little Rock police patrol unit Thursday morning.

LRPD officials said 22-year-old Rayshawn Jackson was arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities said the incident happened around 5 a.m. at the LRPD substation on 12th Street.

A police report said the unit was taken from the substation as the officer responsible for the vehicle was processing a previous arrest.

According to the report, the patrol unit wrecked after it went out of control and crashed into a concrete wall at the intersections of Interstates 30 and 530. Authorities said the police unit received significant damage.

Jackson is facing a felony theft charge.