LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.

LRPD officials confirmed officers had been searching for Tyler Bland, 15, wanted for his connection to a Dec. 26, 2022 murder at Big Country Chateau apartments.

Bland was not found by police.

The lockdown was done as a precaution, officials said.