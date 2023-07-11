STAR CITY, Ark. – A Star City man was arrested Monday after he was accused of posting a Facebook post containing a threat to a Jefferson County judge.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 43-year-old Gordon Pickens after initiating an investigation into the alleged threat.

Deputies said information collected during the investigation helped officials to track Pickens to an apartment in Benton.

Deputies said that surveillance team saw Pickens leaving the apartment complex in a vehicle with fictitious license plates. Law enforcement officials conducted a traffic stop near East and Sevier Street and took Pickens into custody, deputies said.

Pickens is being held at the W.C. “Dub” Adult Detention Center. He is facing a felony charge of threatening a judicial official.

Officials said that he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.