Springer Boulevard stabbing death suspect arrested, concern voiced for homeless population

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested a man in connection to Thursday afternoon’s deadly stabbing on Springer Boulevard.

Police said they arrested 38-year-old Michael McSpadden of Little Rock. LRPD said McSpadden will likely face charges of first-degree murder.

The stabbing was reported at 4 p.m. on Thursday in an area known for its homeless population.

“They stay around during the day and there’s nothing to do,” Gloria Springer, who lives nearby, says. “They also camp under [Interstate] 440 in Fouche Creek.”

Springer says she feels compassion for the victim.

“And you think, maybe I saw that person who got killed just now, you know, passing by, but as my mother would say that’s somebody’s child,” Springer said.

Derek Jones with the Union Rescue Mission Nehemiah House said it saddens him to hear of incidents like this.

“And I always think what if I had known them?” Jones says. “What if I could have talked to them? What if they could have heard that there’s a place where I can get help?”

Springer said something needs to be done.

“I’d like them to monitor and to keep them from living in the swamp,” Springer said. “Something like a rec center for adults or homeless people, somewhere they can be.”

Jones has a message he wants to share.

“You are loved,” Jones says. “You are not the homeless. You’re a man or a woman that is homeless. You’re a child that is homeless, but you’re a person and we want to help you.”