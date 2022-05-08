SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 12:25 p.m. on May 8 at South Thompson Street a man was shot and killed by Springdale Police, according to Captain Jeff Taylor.

Officers responded to a report of a man smashing car windows with a large rock.

Besides the report of the rock, police have not confirmed if the man was armed.

Two officers had a physical altercation with that man leading to three shots being fired, according to one neighbor.

“As soon as the officers fired the shots they immediately rendered aid to that individual until paramedics arrived on scene” Capt. Taylor said. “The individual was then transported to a local medical facility where he died from his injuries.”

The two officers were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

According to a press release, the officers are placed on paid administrative leave and pending investigation as part of Washing County Sheriff protocol.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.