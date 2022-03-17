FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced to over 151 in prison Monday followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on May 13, 2021, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) received information that Seth Dalton Adams, 26, was selling and possessing a large amount of meth. Detectives with the DTF made contact with Adams at his residence in Springdale where he was seen smoking meth inside his garage.

A search of the residence was conducted, resulting in detectives locating a vacuum seal bag that contained 10 individually wrapped bags, each containing approximately one ounce of meth, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, and a drug ledger.

The suspected drug was then sent to the Department of Homeland Security Laboratory in Savannah, Ga., where it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.