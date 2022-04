LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police sources say a 17-year-old is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting on Springer Blvd.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 26-year-old Dolan Goff was found shot inside a red Dodge Ram in the 2800 block of Springer Blvd. on Thursday, April 7 with multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

Police said Goff later died Monday from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.