BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges.

Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms along with refusal to submit to a chemical test and a second alleged violation of driving while intoxicated.

In 2016, the former governor’s son was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Northwest Arkansas, and again the same year in Alabama on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In 2018, Hutchinson was arrested and charged for a DWI, speeding and violation of implied consent in Washington County.

In 2019, he was arrested again on a DWI charge in Benton County.

There is currently no bond set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.