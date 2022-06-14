PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The family of a staff sergeant is now offering a $10,000 reward for information to help find the person responsible for the soldier’s death 11 years ago.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sergeant Jason L. Jackson was shot and killed April 22, 2011. Authorities said the death happened in the 16000 block of Arch Street.

Authorities said they have not made an arrest in Jackson’s death. Deputies said that his parents are offering the reward for anyone who has information on the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963 or 501-340-8477.