Shots fired at three Mount St. Mary Academy students; person arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – One person has been arrested after officials from the Mount St. Mary Academy reported that shots were fired at three of their students.

According to an email from school officials, the students were on their way to a team practice when they noticed a suspicious vehicle following them.

Officials said shots were fired at the student’s car, but it wasn’t hit and no one was injured.

After calling the police, school officials said the students were instructed to lead the person’s vehicle to a police station near the Capitol, where authorities arrested the person.

This is an ongoing investigation and details will be updated as information is released from the Little Police Department.