LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The issue of shortages with court reporters is a problem, officials in the industry say they’re continuing to see after the pandemic. They’re hoping that offering free services will help fill the gap.

Arkansas Court Reporting Academy Director Heather Pierce said the shortage has always been an issue, but the COVID-19 pandemic affected it more.

“Since the pandemic hit, we already had backlogged cases,” Pierce said. “There has been, of course, an uptick in legal cases.”

Nationally, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports that from 2021 to 2031 there will be 2,000 openings each year for court reporters and simultaneous captioners because of workers transferring or retiring.

Pierce said part of the statewide problem is people are retiring as well as not knowing what the job is.

“When there’s not enough of us to go around you can imagine how that would be trying to get something covered,” Pierce said.

Both Pierce and Nicole Neal, who is also a court reporter, use voice recognition while they work and said the issue they see is if a court reporter calls in then it could lead to cases being rescheduled because it can be challenging to find a substitute.

“If you’re an official court reporter working for a judge in court sometimes it’s hard to get subs to come in if you’re sick,” Neal said.

Pierce said the academy is trying to attract a younger crowd by offering free services for those who want to be court reporters by having their training for voice recognition free of charge. Pierce says although they’re targeted at those who are young, anyone of any age can join the training.

Pierce said for those who want to be a court reporter all they need is a high school degree or a GED. More information can be found at ARCRAcademy.com.