NEWPORT, Ark. – Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a concert in Newport, Arkansas, that left one person dead and others injured.

Officials with the Newport Police Department said the victim who was killed was a 19-year-old woman. Four other people were also injured in the shooting, but police were not releasing information on their condition at this time.

The shooting happened at a Fredo Bang concert being held on Clay Street.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a shooting that had taken place at the venue.

The venue for the concert was a converted school called Branch School that had been purchased.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.