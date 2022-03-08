LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Sherwood woman has been sentenced to 96 months in federal prison after stealing over $700,000 from her employer and Social Security.

According to a release, 59-year-old Kelli Hogue previously served as a licensed attorney in Arkansas from 1996 until 2001 when she was prohibited from practicing law after a state forgery conviction.

The release says that Hogue, formerly Kelli Cashion, was later employed as a paralegal at the Herrod Law Firm in North Little Rock from 2009 until 2018.

While working for the law firm, Hogue also worked as the bookkeeper for Runyan Sanitary Sewer District 211, a non-profit business that owned and operated a sewage plant for the North Little Rock Water Department.

During her time with Runyan, Hogue wrote approximately 180 unauthorized checks totaling $669,599.71 to herself from Runyan’s bank account and deposited them into her own bank accounts. Hogue then hid the checks by creating false business expense entries in Quickbooks.

Hogue also falsified information submitted to the Social Security Administration by claiming she had not worked for the law firm in 2009, nor did she report her work as a bookkeeper for Runyan. In all, Hogue stole approximately $120,523 in Social Security disability payments.

After pleading guilty in August 2021, Hogue submitted four letters to the court in hopes of gaining a reduced sentence. Three of the letters were allegedly from her doctors, and one claimed to be from her pastor. However, after researching the letters, authorities determined that Hogue had falsified the documents.

During sentencing on Tuesday March 8, it was revealed that Hogue has already repaid $120,00 to the SSA and $669,000 to Runyan. However, prosecutors allege the money she used to do that were funds she received after falsifying her tax returns and receiving over $4 million. An investigation into Hogue’s tax returns is currently ongoing.

“This defendant has spent years defrauding her employer as well as the government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” United States Attorney Jonathan D. Ross explained. “Her brazen theft is an injustice to those who pay into the system as well as those who truly need its assistance, and today’s sentence indicates the seriousness of her greed-fueled crimes.”

“For more than 10 years, Kelli Hogue committed fraud by continuing to receive Social Security disability insurance benefits while working. This sentence demonstrates that my office will continue to protect the integrity of the SSA and hold accountable those who defraud its programs,” Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the SSA stated. “I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”

In addition to her sentence of 96 months in prison, Hogue was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and a fine of $100,000.