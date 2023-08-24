SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in the death of his 2-month-old child.

Officials with the Sherwood Police Department said that 20-year-old Joshua Williams is wanted for capital murder in connection with the child’s death.

Joshua Williams image from Sherwood Police Department

Police officials said the death happened in Sherwood July 6 but did not give any additional information on the case.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-834-8799 and ask for Detective Jacqueline Schichtl in reference to case 2023-025835.