SHERWOOD, Ark. — A police officer fired his weapon after a vehicle drove towards him Saturday morning.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Antoine Thompson.

It is unclear if Thompson was struck by gunfire.

The officer was responding to a report of gunfire at the New Brittany Apartments on Jacksonville Cutoff around 6:00 a.m.

When he arrived on scene, the officers says a Chevy Tahoe drove towards him.

The officer discharged his weapon and was able to avoid being struck.

Thompson may be traveling in a Maroon Chevy Tahoe that may have gunshot damage.

The name of the officer is not being released at this time. He is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department.