Sheriff: Mother, father, toddler found dead in Pike County home, ASP to investigate

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. – Pike County deputies have turned an investigation over to the Arkansas State Police after deputies say they found three people dead Sunday afternoon.

According to the ASP, family members found 25-year-old David Sawyer Claborn, his 24-year-old wife, Meredith Claborn and their 23-month-old daughter, Sadie Dawn Claborn at the family’s home located in the 160 block of Baker Road, east of Glenwood.

Deputies said they believe that this is a case of a murder-suicide, but authorities said investigators are working to determine who is responsible for the toddler’s and other parent’s death.

Special agents with the ASP have no evidence to lead the, to search for a suspect in the deaths, according to the Arkansas troopers.

Arkansas troopers said the bodies have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where the manner and cause of death will be determined.