LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the second victim in a Dec. 20 deadly shooting that claimed two lives.

According to investigators the second victim in that shooting is 21-year-old Dejon Nelms. Officers were able to identify 20-year-old Modesti Allmon, who also was killed, at the scene of the crime.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of West 14th Street around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

There has been limited information from authorities regarding the shooting.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re urged to contact Little Rock police.