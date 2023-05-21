McGEHEE, Ark. – A second prisoner is still at large after escaping from the McGehee City Jail Saturday morning.

Officials with the McGehee Police Department said Marceese Watkins escaped from the McGehee City Jail a second time Saturday morning after escaping and being captured Friday night.

Watkins had initially escaped with 30-year-old Dwight Overbea on Friday. Watkins was captured shortly after while the hunt for Overbea continued overnight.

The next morning, authorities said Watkins escaped a second time after managing to overpower a jailer, take her keys and steal her car.

During the hunt for Watkins, authorities located and captured Overbea on Saturday. Overbea is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Facility in Malvern.

Watkins still remains at large. He is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McGehee Police Department at 870-222-3636. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.