SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said that an inmate being transported in Lonoke County on Monday escaped on foot.

Deputies said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when an SCSO van transporting prisoners to the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Eastern Arkansas stopped at a gas station in Lonoke.

During the incident, 41-year-old Joshua Abbott escaped from the van and fled on foot.

After a search that included the Arkansas State Police, Lonoke Police Department, Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections officials, Abbott was located approximately 40 minutes later.

Officials noted that no other prisoners escaped from the vehicle, which was later taken to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Abbott was also transported to the ADC and is facing an additional charge of escape in Lonoke County.

Deputies with the SCSO are conducting an investigation into the incident, officials stated.