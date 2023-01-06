SEARCY, Ark. – The Searcy Police Department has released the names of the two men killed in a Tuesday night shooting at a local restaurant.

Police said in a statement that 31-year-old Josh Acevedo of Bald Knob and 24-year-old Cody Benton of Judsonia got into an argument while in separate vehicles at a McDonalds restaurant on East Race Street.

Investigators claim that as the argument progressed, Benton shot Acevedo several times, after which he turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Both men were taken by ambulance to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police had been called to the restaurant at 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.