SEARCY, Ark. – The Searcy Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a person as it investigates gunfire at two apartments Tuesday night.

Searcy police are looking for 26-year-old Aaron Warren in reference to the incidents. Warren is not a suspect at this time, a department spokesperson said, but rather someone investigators want to speak with about the incidents.

Authorities ask if anyone knows Warren’s location to call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038, and callers can remain anonymous.

The department is asking anyone who spots Warren not to approach him directly.

Police said they were called to Dogwood Manor Apartments at 8 p.m. Tuesday about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two apartments in the same building that were struck by bullets, along with two parked vehicles.

Police said a small white passenger car was seen leaving the scene.

Police were called to The Ridge Apartments 30 minutes later. Officers there found three apartments in the same building that were struck by bullets along with a parked vehicle.

A small white passenger car was seen leaving the scene of this second incident, according to police. The department believes these two incidents are related.

As police were investigating the apartment shootings a call came in about shots being fired at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant. Police arrived and found that a 31 and a 24-year-old man had been shot.

According to police the two men were taken to the hospital and later died due to their injuries. This third incident was not related to the apartment shootings, police said.

The department spokesperson said the department received several additional shots fired calls throughout Tuesday which were unsubstantiated, with no witnesses reporting gunfire.