SEARCY, Ark. — Searcy police responded to a call about shots fired around 6 a.m. at a local business Monday morning.

Police said they found shell casings at the business, but no one was injured in the incident. Officials said that after an investigation, Kewan Jashone Cole, 19, was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Police said he is being held at White County Jail on charges of attempted first degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.