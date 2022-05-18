SEARCY, Ark. – A Searcy man accused of sexually abusing teenage boys was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement in producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan D. Ross said that 51-year-old John Ronald Ord was sentenced after an initial investigation began in 2019.

Ross said that the investigation began after a teenager reported he had been sexually abused by Ord for several years, beginning in 2012.

The investigation led detectives to find that Ord had been sexually abusing teenage boys as far back as 1999, according to Ross.

State officials said that Ord would exploit his victims’ weaknesses before providing them with drugs and alcohol and sexually abusing them.

After obtaining a search warrant in 2018, Ross said that law enforcement found a conversation between Ord and a 14-year-old boy on the dating app Grindr. According to Ross, Ord asked the teen to send a picture of his genitals.

This led to the child pornography charge in December 2019.

State officials said that 19 of Ord’s victims have been identified. Five of those victims testified about their abuse at the sentencing hearing, according to Ross.

Ord pleaded guilty to the child pornography charge in 2021. State officials said he was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment.