SEARCY, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force made an arrest with the help of Searcy police Wednesday, taking potentially deadly drugs away from a woman accused of selling them to children.

Police said they found hundreds of illegal pills in the home of 29-year-old Kelsey Miller, some of which are suspected to be laced with fentanyl. She is now in jail, facing multiple charges.

Over the last several weeks the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force received multiple complaints in reference to a female selling ecstasy in Searcy and Bald Knob as well as other areas in White County. Major Brian Wyatt with the Searcy Police Department said many of the buyers were high school students.

“They’re taking it to get high it’s whatever is accessible. They may think that they are getting an ecstasy pill when they want to go have a party or a Xanax pill when they want to get high, and then it ends up being laced with fentanyl.” Wyatt said.

Authorities said they seized approximately 165 ecstasy pills and 102 Xanax pills were seized with a loaded firearm.

According to the CADTF, it is suspected some of the Xanax pills could be laced with fentanyl.

“102 pills in the wrong hands could potentially lead to 102 deaths,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said it’s likely they are only suspected at this point because what the task force tests is often sent to the crime lab for verification.

Officers identified Miller as the seller after following tips from the public, using surveillance on the area surrounding her home, and even making their own controlled purchases of ecstasy.

A warrant executed by Searcy Police and White County Sheriff’s Deputies landed Miller in the White County Detention Center with eight felonies and a misdemeanor, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor.

“There’s always more out there, unfortunately, but our task force never slows down. We’re constantly looking for where these drugs are coming in and how we can stop them,” Wyatt said.

About $56M in drugs were seized by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force last year, and their number one concern is fentanyl which one pill can kill.