SEARCY, Ark. – A Searcy couple arrested and charged in the deaths of two people, accused of selling them fentanyl.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old was found dead after overdosing on pills containing fentanyl.

Searcy police said Leroy and Tara Sanders sold the woman the pills.

After further investigation, police said they also sold fentanyl to another person back in February, also resulting in an overdose death.

“Taking these two off the street, they had more fentanyl on them that somebody else could’ve been buying in the next few days and possibly overdosed as well,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said.

Both are being charged with aggravated death by delivery which means they could serve 25 years to life in prison after new legislation passed in Arkansas.

Searcy police said they are investigating further to see if any more people are connected.