LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a woman early Saturday morning.

At 1:40 a.m., officers say a woman had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A crime scene where the woman had reportedly been shot was later located at East 14th and Bond St, according to police.

As detectives began the investigation, authorities were informed the woman had died from her injuries and the shooting was declared a homicide.

Authorities say they believe someone in the community may have more information on this shooting and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact Major Crimes at 501-371-4660.

This is an on-going investigation, and more information will be provided as LRPD releases details.