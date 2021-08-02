Saline County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night sexual assault

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County deputies are asking the public’s help to find a suspect in connection to a sexual assault that happened Friday evening.

Deputies responded to a call about a sexual assault that occurred on Peeler Bend Road where they interviewed the victim. After the initial interview, deputies said the suspect followed the woman home and forced himself into her home.

Deputies said that the suspect is an adult man around the age of 30 with long black hair that was seen in a bun. They believe he was driving a black sedan or hatchback and was seen wearing a white t-shirt with swim shorts and white Nike shoes.

Officials said there were two juvenile males in the car between the ages of 6-8 and a dog was also present in the suspect’s vehicle.

The investigation is considered active and deputies are asking for anyone with information on the case to contact the Saline County Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5609 or email Detective T. Davis at tdavis@scsosheriff.org.