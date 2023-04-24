SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A Saline County man will serve 57 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Lonnie Crigger, 54, pleaded guilty in the Saline County Circuit Court on April 19 to first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Karen McFarland.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, McFarland was reported missing in October 2021. After receiving the missing person report, detectives also found that her car was missing from her home.

Detectives said that they were informed that Crigger had told someone that he needed to sell two guns because he had just killed his ex-girlfriend. Detectives also said that Crigger could have possibly had her car, which was reported stolen at the time.

Officials said that Crigger was arrested after getting into McFarland’s car. While in jail, detectives said that he confessed to killing McFarland.

Detectives said that McFarland’s body was found in a shed on her property.

Crigger also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of firearm by certain persons.