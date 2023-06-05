BENTON, Ark. – Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said that a Benton man was arrested Friday after being found in possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to deputies, the SCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 59-year-old Michael P. Vining after an ongoing investigation, which included an online service provider.

Deputies said that after conducting a search of electronic storage devices at Vining’s home, he is facing charges including voyeurism and 100 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing child sex abuse materials.

The task force’s investigation is dedicated to pursuing individuals who use the internet and technology to exploit children. The investigation was also aided by the Arkansas State Police.