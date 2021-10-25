Saline County deputies arrest man in connection to missing woman

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Saline County deputies arrested a man Saturday in connection to a woman who went missing last week.

According to deputies, 47-year-old Karen McFarland was reported missing Thursday by a friend and coworker.

After arriving at McFarland’s home, authorities said they noticed that her car was missing, however they did not have probable cause to force entry into the home.

On Saturday, 53-year-old Lonnie Crigger, who deputies say was McFarland’s boyfriend, was found in her vehicle and he is now facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm.

Deputies said McFarland’s body was located on her property and has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy.